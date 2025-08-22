Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department today announced the timeline for the phase-II admission into the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in Odisha for 2025-26 academic year.

The admission process for various UG courses in degree colleges and PG courses in public universities and higher education institutions will commence with the the availability of online common application form (CAF) for providing fresh options on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) on August 23.

The last date for submission of applications is September 3, said the Higher Education Department.

The selection lists with provisional allotment of seats along with the list of waitlisted applicants will be published on September 10.

The selected candidates will take admission in the allotted colleges and universities between September 11 and 13.

The waitlisted applicants will have to report to the higher education institutions between September 15 and 16.

The merit list for waitlisted applicants will be published by the colleges and universities on their notice boards or websites on September 17.

The waitlisted candidates will take admission in the higher education institutions on the basis of availability of seats between September 18 and 22, said the Higher Education Department.