Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will adopt global best practices and cutting-edge technologies for an efficient statistical system in the state to promote evidence-based decision making, planning and policy formulation.

The government will develop and strengthen states’s statistical ecosystem under the World Bank-supported Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme.

A technical mission from the World Bank, led by senior economist Thomas Danielewitz, held discussions in this regard with the senior officials of the state government recently.

The World Bank team held detailed discussions with the officials of Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DE&S) of Odisha for two days starting April 3.

The team later met Development Commissioner Anu Garg at the conference hall of Planning and Convergence Department in the capital city here today. Director, Economics and Statistics, BB Nanda and senior officials of DE&S were also present at the meeting.

The discussions put emphasis on the importance of adopting Generic Statistics Business Process modelling in the state government in all its statistical process and products with the help of international experts.

Besides, the discussions emphasized on building capacities among DE&S officials through exposure visits to front-runner state and countries, aiming to adopt international best practices and cutting-edge technologies to enhance statistical data systems in Odisha.

There were discussions on the creation of Odisha Integrated Statistical System (OISS), which is critically dependent on fostering greater cooperation and coordination among administrative departments, ensuring the timely and reliable provision of data for informed decision-making. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster the Odisha’s statistical capabilities, contributing to more robust policymaking and governance, said the state government in a statement.

The Development Commissioner appreciated the initiatives and advised the officials to adopt latest technology in terms of hardware and software to have an efficient statistical system in Odisha.