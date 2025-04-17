Bhubaneswar: In a major shift from the existing undergraduate admission process, the Odisha Higher Education Department has rolled out a new system that allows students to apply for UG courses even before the Plus Two results are announced.

As per reports, the move, aimed at streamlining and speeding up the admission cycle, enables students to submit their applications by selecting the 'appeared' option in the form, indicating they are awaiting results. Earlier, students could apply only after the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) published the Plus Two results.

To ensure a smooth transition, the department will provide a 10-day window after the declaration of CHSE results for students to update their marks. This step is expected to reduce delays and facilitate timely seat allotment.

The revised admission process is already underway. The Common Application Form (CAF) is now live on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal from Wednesday. Students can apply online until May 20, with an option to edit their applications on May 21 and 22.

For students who appeared for CHSE exams, the process has been further simplified as their marks will be automatically fetched from the council’s database, removing the need for manual data entry.