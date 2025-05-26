Puri: During a preparatory meeting for the Rath Yatra under chairmanship Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, a decision was taken to apply for patent of the words and logos associated with Shree Jagannath Temple.

Informing about the decision, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said it will soon apply for patent of the words and logos associated with the 12th Century shrine. Mahaprasad, Srimandir, Shree Jagannath rituals as well as the words associated with the shrine will be patented.

Padhee added the dispute surrounding ‘Jagannath Dham’ in Digha will be taken up by Odisha and West Bengal Governments at their level.

The meeting attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja through virtual medium and ex-officio members of SJTA also agreed to form a ‘Pahandi Dala’ for each chariot during Rath Yatra this year.

The number of servitors in the ‘Pahandi Dala’ will be decided upon by SJTA, Puri Collector, Chhatisa Nijog and other stakeholders soon in another meeting.

There was a consensus on smooth arrangement for the Ratha Yatra and other related rituals. Niti and arrangements for Snana Yatra, Ghosa Yatra and Bahuda Yatra were elaborately discussed.

Non-servitors on the three chariots will not be allowed. If anyone violates the directive, the concerned person will face stringent action. Carrying mobile phone on the chariots will attract criminal case.

Another decision was also taken regarding buildings around the Shree Gundicha Temple. Restrictions will be implemented on height of such buildings so that possible damage to the temple could be avoided, Padhee added.

Safeguard of Ratna Bhandar and land property of the Lord Jagannath were also discussed in the meeting.