Bhubaneswar: Chairpersons for various state-run boards and corporations in Odisha will be appointed soon, informed BJP’s state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Sunday.

Tomar said that before the appointments, BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh will visit Odisha to hold discussions with the party’s core committee.

“The decision on political appointments to different PSUs and organisations will be taken after consultations with core committee members. The selection process is underway and may take some time, but the announcement will be made shortly,” he added.

He further noted that while chairpersons for two major commissions have already been appointed, the remaining names will be announced soon.

Notably, soon after assuming power in 2024, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi removed all political appointees of the previous BJD government from various corporations, boards, and PSUs.

The last round of such appointments was made in October 2022. Recently, the state government appointed Shovana Mohanty as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women and Babita Patra as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).