Bhubaneswar: After having one tigress from Maharashtra, Odisha Government will bring five more tigresses to increase the tiger population at Similipal Wildlife, informed Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia today.

"Recently, one tigress has been released into the wild at Similipal. Arrangements are being made to release one more tigress in a day or two. The entire process will be done in consultation with locals," the Minister said.

There are only 40 tigers at Similipal. The government is trying to increase its population by adding more tigresses to the wildlife.

Two days ago, the Royal Bengal tigress 'Yamuna' was released into Similipal in a proper process after bringing from Maharashtra.