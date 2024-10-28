Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon formulate a new scheme for conservation and management of temples and mathas of cultural significance.

Mentioning that the new scheme will be christened as ‘Debalaya Prakalp’, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the detailed framework will be made public at the earliest.

The temples, mathas and institutions of cultural importance having issues of conservation and management will be addressed under the yojana, the Law Minister added. He further said the State Government is very much eager to do all possible for conservation and protection of temples and mathas.

The State Government has already started the blueprint for the yojana. Harichandan said the ‘Debalaya Prakalp’ will have more features as compared to the previous BJD Government’s ‘Abadha’ formulated for the conservation of the monuments.