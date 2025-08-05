Bhubaneswar: Odisha will celebrate National Handloom Day on August 7, 2025, with a grand event in Bhubaneswar, announced Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and will feature the presence of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as a special guest.

As part of the celebrations, the EKTA (Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage) programme will be organised on August 8 and 9, while a mega handloom and handicraft exhibition will be held at Janata Maidan from August 7 to 13.

From August 7 to 9, cultural programmes will be held every evening, showcasing Odissi dance, Sambalpuri folk dance, contemporary performances, fashion shows, and a laser show, highlighting the cultural vibrancy of Odisha.

The mega exhibition will showcase Odisha’s rich weaving traditions and artisanal heritage. A total of 60 stalls, along with a food court and play zone, will be set up to display a wide range of handloom and handicraft items from across the state.

More than 1,500 weavers from Odisha and artisans from over eight states are expected to participate in the event.

The celebration will also feature seven knowledge-sharing sessions, live weaving demonstrations, and a felicitation ceremony for the winners of the State Handloom Award 2023–24, the Minister added.