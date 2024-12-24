Bhubaneswar: Come January 2025, issues pertaining to the sale of land in parts in Odisha will not exist any further. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today said the Odisha Government is considering changes in the rules to facilitate hassle-free part-plot sale transaction.

Pujari added the last meeting on the matter will be held on December 31, following which the new norms will be released. If need arises, amendment will be done to the RERA Act as well as the Orissa Development Authorities Act.

Members of the RERA Committee were earlier directed to suggest solutions to the matter, the Minister stated.

The Government has already identified 31 District Registrars and Sub Registrars who had registered part plots illegally. Inquiry will be launched into such land transactions soon, the Minister mentioned.

Landowners divide their plots in to small fractions and sell them to different people. If the plotting is done in a haphazard manner, this creates difficulties in construction of roads or drains defeating the purpose of the planned city.