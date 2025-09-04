Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked several departments to verify the data of beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department, the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme, has urged the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW), health and Family Welfare (H&FW) and the Commerce and Transport (C&T) departments to verify the data of women who have been benefited under Subhadra Yojana.

The FS&CW department has been asked to collect the list of deceased beneficiaries from the authentic sources and verify the details on a case-by-case basis before submitting the same to the W&CD department.

Similarly, the FS&CW department has been told to assess the family income of the beneficiaries after collecting data from relevant sources.

The W&CD department has requested the (H&FW) department to conduct a sample survey of deceased beneficiaries to ascertain the authenticity of the data submitted to the state government.

Similarly, the Commerce and Transport department has been told to examine the cases of applicants who have been rejected on the grounds of ownership of four-wheelers.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP government in Odisha launched the Subhadra scheme for women last year. Under the scheme, all eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 in five years.

However, women of families having annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh and ownership of four-wheelers or commercial vehicles were excluded from the scheme.