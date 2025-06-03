Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is all set to conduct a survey of orphans and single parent children in the state to ensure their rights and basic needs and protect their dignity.

The Department of Women and Child Development of the state government has directed all the district collectors in this regard issuing a detailed guideline along with formats to collect data for the survey of orphans and children having single parent on vulnerable condition.

As per the order, the survey will be carried out by Anganwadi workers in all the districts under supervision of district functionaries like DSWOs, ICDS supervisors, CDPOs and DCPOs.

As per the guideline, training of trainers at state level by OSCPS will be completed by June 26. The training of trainers at district level will be completed by July 5. The training of surveyors at sector level will be completed by July 10.

The survey will be conducted by the Anganwadi workers and information forms will be submitted to ICDS supervisor between July 11 and July 21, 2025. The survey forms will be verified and deposited by the ICDS supervisors to CDPOs by July 25. The verification of filled formats will be submitted to DCPU between July 26 and August 2, 2025. The information will be submitted to OSCPS by August 25. The submission of information to WCD Department by OSCPS is scheduled by September 4.

The move came in view of present scenario in society where children in need of care and protection are facing various difficulties.

"Children, who have lost their parents, and single bread earning parent are special for the state for whom the state has been implementing various programmes including institutional and non-institutional care provisions with establishing various structures. These children were not only provided protection and basic needs but also optimum steps were also been taken to handle with care of innocence, their dignity and worth," the WCD department said in the guideline.