Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday announced that the third installment under the state government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana will be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on August 9, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima.

Over 1 crore women beneficiaries across Odisha will receive Rs 5,000 each during a special programme to be held in Jeypore, Koraput district, she informed.

Addressing queries about pending applications, Parida clarified that around 2 lakh eligible women, who are yet to be enrolled, won’t need to reapply. "Their documents will be verified and added to the scheme database if found eligible," she assured.

She also announced that the Subhadra Yojana portal will reopen after the August 9 disbursement, enabling new applications. Young women turning 21 will become eligible to apply, while those aged over 60 as of March 30, 2025, will be excluded from the scheme.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, shortly after the BJP formed government in Odisha, Subhadra Yojana has emerged as a massive direct benefit initiative.

1st phase: ₹5,000 was credited to 25 lakh women

2nd phase (Oct 9): Benefited 39 lakh women

3rd phase (Nov 24): Covered 20 lakh beneficiaries

4th phase (Feb 8): Reached over 18 lakh women

5th phase (March 6): Disbursed to 2.30 lakh women, hitting the 1 crore target

2nd installment: Released on March 8 (International Women’s Day)

The August 9 disbursement marks the third installment, continuing the state government’s mission to empower women financially through direct cash transfer.