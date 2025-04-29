Bhubaneswar: Beginning this academic year, children in Sishu Vatika and Classes I and II across Odisha will receive a ‘Jaadu Pedi’ (magic box) to enhance their learning experience.

Per official sources, the ‘Jaadu Pedi’ has been conceptualised under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed to make learning more engaging for young students. The kits will include commonly used everyday items aimed at helping children understand their practical applications in a playful and interactive manner.

Each kit costs approximately ₹20,000, and the initiative will be rolled out in 45,000 schools Statewide. The Odisha Government has allocated a total budget of ₹90,000 crore for the project.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his satisfaction after being briefed on the initiative. During a meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan, School and Mass Education Secretary Shalini Pandit informed the Chief Minister about the objectives and expected impact of the ‘Jaadu Pedi’ on foundational learning.

The play-based learning programme targets children aged 3 to 8 years. It focusses on fostering cognitive growth, emotional well-being, and foundational skills in language and mathematics.

In February 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the kits as a tool for foundational-stage teaching and learning, promoting the motto 'Learning through Play.'