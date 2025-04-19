Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will disburse financial assistance under the ‘Subhadra’ Yojana on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced on Friday.

The distribution will take place during a special event in Puri, coinciding with the State’s observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24.

As part of the scheme’s sixth phase, eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹10,000 for the two installments. Around 1.7 lakh women across the state are expected to benefit from this round of financial support.

In the fifth phase held on March 6, the State Government disbursed ₹5,000 to 2.30 lakh women as the first installment under the Subhadra Yojana.

Parida added women who applied for the scheme on or before March 31, 2025, will be eligible for assistance in the upcoming phase.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, the State Government provides ₹5,000 twice a year, directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible women. To qualify, applicants must be between 21 and 60 years of age, with the age verified through their Aadhaar card.

Women aged 21 years or above but below 60 as of July 1, 2024, are eligible to apply for the scheme.

The Subhadra Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, following the formation of the BJP government in Odisha.