Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make Odisha self-reliant in potato production, the State Government has decided to promote large-scale cultivation of the crop across more than 50,000 acres of land.

At a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan today, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, it was revealed the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department has completed preparations to begin supplying potato seeds from the first week of November. The distribution will be carried out based on block-wise demand and requirements.

According to official estimates, around three lakh potato seeds will be supplied for cultivation over 50,000 acres. The department has directed all districts to submit their seed requirements to the Agriculture Department at the earliest.

In addition to the potato initiative, the government has also planned to cultivate 600 quintals of onion seeds across 6,000 hectares, 100 quintals of chilli seeds in 1,000 hectares, and 7,500 quintals of garlic seeds in 300 hectares.

Farmers and stakeholders facing seed shortages or requiring assistance have been advised to contact the Agriculture Department’s toll-free helpline 155333 or reach out to their nearest Horticulture Officer for support.