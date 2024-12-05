Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon enact a law to ban cow slaughter in Odisha. This was revealed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

“The Odisha government is mulling to bring a law akin to that of Assam to ban cow slaughter in the state. The government is determined to check illegal transportation and slaughter of cows in Odisha,” said the Law Minister.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the state government is taking appropriate steps to check cow slaughter in Odisha. A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has been constituted to look into the issue, he added.

“The state government is making efforts to develop the dairy sector by checking the illegal transportation and slaughter of cows. Stern action will be taken against people involved in cow slaughter in Odisha,” Mallik said.

Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), meanwhile, welcomed the move. But, the Naveen Patnaik-led party asked the ruling BJP to identify the people involved in the illegal transportation of cattle as well as sale of beef.

“The state government should identify the people who are killing cows and exporting beef to other countries. We welcome the state government’s intention to enact a law to check cow slaughter. But, they should not target a particular community on this issue,” said BJD MLA and former minister Pramila Mallik.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has asked the government to stop the export of beef before taking any step to ban cow slaughter in the state.

“Among the states, Uttar Pradesh is the largest exporter of beef, followed by Madhya Pradesh. The government should clarify who are exporting beef and what are their political affiliations. Some people in Odisha are illegally transporting cattle to Andhra Pradesh. The government should reveal the identities of these people,” said the Congress MLA.