Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched an intensive 10-day campaign to ensure all elderly citizens aged 70 years and above are enrolled under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY), a health scheme offering Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage to every senior citizen regardless of income or earlier inclusion in other schemes.

The enrolment drive will be conducted in a mission mode from June 12 to 21 during the outreach programme.

So far, only 3.45 lakh out of 23 lakh targeted beneficiaries have been enrolled. The state’s Health and Family Welfare department now aims for 100% saturation within the campaign period.

Health Department Secretary Aswathy S has directed all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to prepare gram panchayat-wise plans, tagging Common Service Centres (CSCs), village-level workers, ASHAs, and ANMs for effective mobilisation and enrolment.

Under the plan, AVVY beneficiaries will be informed in advance by health workers to gather at designated locations on a fixed date and time when the Bikash Vahan reaches their area. CSC representatives will also be involved to facilitate on-the-spot digital enrolment.

The AVVY scheme was jointly launched in Odisha by Union Health Minister JP Nadda in April alongside Ayushman Bharat – PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. AVVY stands out for being non-discriminatory, providing health coverage to all individuals above 70 years of age, irrespective of economic or social background.