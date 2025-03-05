Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are expected to witness a rise in daytime temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius after the next three days, forecasted the Regional Meteorological Centre today.

The Met Centre stated no significant change in daytime temperature is expected over the next three days. However, a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter. Meanwhile, night temperatures are expected to remain unchanged for the next five days.

Over the next 24 hours, dry weather is likely to prevail across Odisha. In Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood areas, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Today, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the State at 39 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar registered a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius as of 8:30 AM.