Bhubaneswar: Odisha will experience fall in the minimum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius in next 48 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre today.

Director of the metrological centre, Manorama Mohanty forecasted the night temperature will fall and dry weather will prevail in Odisha during the New Year. She added there is no forecast of rain during the next two days.

Dense fog is likely to occur in Kandhamal, Koraput and Angul districts in next 24 hours.

She further said the intensity of cold will increase in the month of January. Odisha experienced cold wave in two spells in December.

The meteorological centre stated shallow fog will occur in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kendujhar, Nayagarh and Sundargarh and issued yellow warning for these districts.

During last 24 hours Jharsuguda recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius followed by Daringbadi at 11.5 degrees Celsius. Paralakhemundi recorded the highest minimum temperature at 31.8 degrees Celsius.