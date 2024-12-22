Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Centre forecasted dense fog along with rain in most parts of Odisha on December 24 and 25.

The met department further stated light to moderate rain is likely to shower seven districts under the influence of the westerly storm. These districts are Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada. It added moderate rain will be experienced in nine districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri.

On December 25, light rain is likely to occur in 11 districts of the State, the centre added.

While issuing yellow warning for the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Kalahandi, the met centre stated dense fog will be experienced on December 23 and 24. The visibility will reduce to 50 meters.

The weather will be dry from December 26 to 28. Cloudy weather along with rain is likely in next three days from December 29. Minimum temperature is likely fall during these days, the weathermen predicted.

During the last 24 hours light rain was experienced in different parts of Odisha. Kantapada in Cuttack recorded highest 45 mm rainfall.

Jagatsinghpur and Similiguda recorded minimum temperature of 13.6 and 10.6 degrees Celsius.