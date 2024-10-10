Bhubaneswar: After the Central Government announced to continue the supply of free rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till December of 2028, the Odisha government has also decided to extend the scheme in the state.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the Odisha government would continue distributing free rice through its own scheme as well.

Minister Patra also provided updates on the ongoing e-KYC verification process for ration cards in the state. "So far, around 2.30 crore e-KYC verifications have been completed. Approximately one crore verifications are still pending, but we aim to finish them within the next 15 to 20 days. Once the process is complete, new ration cards will be issued," Patra said.

Earlier, Patra had assured that the e-KYC verification process would continue until the last applicant is verified. He emphasized that after the verification is complete, the number of false ration cards will be identified and eliminated, making way for eligible beneficiaries to receive new cards.

The Odisha government had previously announced that new ration cards would be issued only to applicants found eligible following Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification of existing cards.