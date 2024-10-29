Bhubaneswar: Odisha will form additional 10 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) for better management of the situations arising out of the natural disasters. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made an announcement in this regard today.

He further informed local response teams will be established in every revenue village in the State.

Another 500 cyclone centres will be set up in the State, the Chief Minister said. These structures will strengthen Odisha’s preparedness to face the natural disasters. Currently, 844 multipurpose cyclone centres exist in the State.

Adequate number of mangrove forests will be created along the coasts, he said.

The Government will soon construct a world-class Natural Disaster Management Centre in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister informed.