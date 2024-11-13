Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will form an Inter-Ministerial Committee to resolve various issues with other states. A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

Inter-state issues such as Polavaram, Bansadhara, Mahanadi and Kotia were discussed during the meeting.

Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh and Principal Secretary of Law Department Manas Ranjan Barik were present in the meeting.