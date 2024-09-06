Bhubaneswar: The railway authorities will soon run a Vande Bharat Express train between Berhampur in Odisha and Tatanagar in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Quoting the South Eastern Railway, media reports claimed that the trial run of Berhampur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express will commence on September 8 (Sunday).

For the trial run, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Tatanagar and cover its journey to Berhampur in 9 hours and 10 minutes. The train will take 8 hours and 55 minutes to reach Tatanagar from Berhampur during the return trip, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Tatanagar-Berhampur Vande Bharat Express on September 15. The train will be the 63rd Vande Bharat Express in India.

Probable Timings & Stoppages

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Tatanagar at 5.20 am and is expected to reach Berhampur at 2.30 pm. The return journey will begin at 3 pm from Berhampur and the train is expected to reach Tatanagar at 11.55 pm.

The train will cover a distance of 586 km in around 8 hours. It will have halts at Chaibasa, Dangoaposi, Banspani, Kendujhargarh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Balugaon.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be the fourth Vande Bharat train for Odisha.

At present, the state has three Vande Bharat trains—one from Puri to Howrah, the second one from Puri to Rourkela and the third one from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Railways recently announced that it will soon introduce Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India.

At present, the railways is operating the Vande Bharat Express to cater to the long-distance travelers and the Vande Metro for urban and semi-urban commuters.

The forthcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to be a game-changer for long distance travel in the country.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will offer passengers a luxurious and comfortable journey on par with the European standards.