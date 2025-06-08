Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will construct new Secretariat and Assembly buildings, said Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today while attending an event organised by the Indian Buildings Congress. The construction of the new Secretariat and Assembly buildings is currently in the conceptual stage.

Highlighting the state’s vulnerability to cyclones, the Minister stressed the importance of constructing disaster-resilient buildings across various regions. He noted that the government is closely monitoring the timely completion of all ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects.

In addition to the new government buildings, a world-class convention centre, named 'Odisha Mandap', will be developed in Bhubaneswar. The centre is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 people and will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including board rooms and conference halls. Land has already been identified in Chandrasekharpur for the project, said Harichandan.