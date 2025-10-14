Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to establish its second Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) at Sanaghagara in Keonjhar district by 2027. The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan on Tuesday.

Spanning 134 acres, the proposed RPRC will be the second such centre in the state after Bhubaneswar. It aims to conserve biological diversity, promote eco-tourism, and facilitate research and education in plant sciences.

The centre will feature thematic gardens and showcase a wide variety of plant species, including orchids, roses, bamboos, cacti, and forest fruits. It is also expected to serve as a year-round attraction for nature lovers and visitors.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the centre remains open to the public throughout the year. He also advised the Keonjhar district administration to take necessary steps to prevent human-elephant conflict, including the creation of deep trenches, and to ensure that the natural flow of the Machhakandana River passing through the proposed site remains unaffected.

The project is targeted for completion by 2027.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, PCCF Suresh Pant, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Saswat Mishra, and senior officials from the Keonjhar district administration attended the meeting.