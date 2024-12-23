Bhubaneswar: The Ministry Of Earth Sciences will install three new Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) in Odisha to enhance forecast operations.

A total of 126 doppler weather radars will be installed across India by 2026. Currently, there are 73 radars operational in India and 53 new will be installed soon, of which three will be set up in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Sambalpur in Odisha, informed IMD DG Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The dopper radar in Bhubaneswar will provide detailed data on urban flooding or artificial flooding as well as air quality for the city, he said.

On the other hand, the IMD issued rainfall alert for Odisha for next two days starting tomorrow.

According to IMD, Yesterday’s well marked low pressure area over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west- southwestwards and lay over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh- North Tamil Nadu coasts at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd December 2024. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on 24th December.

"Under influence of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, rain is likely to occur on December 24 and 25 in Odisha," Dr Mohapatra forecast.