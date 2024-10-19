Bhubaneswar: The state government will hold roadshows in Europe and Singapore ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, 2025.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a roadshow-cum-investors’ meeting in Mumbai today.

The state government has also planned to hold similar meets in Hyderabad in Telangana and Bengaluru in Karnataka ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29 next year.

The state government has set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s high GDP growth, abundant natural resources, robust infrastructure and vast coastline while inviting corporate houses to invest in the state.

“Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes. Its strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha with its skilled workforce and strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025,” said the Chief Minister at the Mumbai meet.

Notably, the state government had organised a roadshow in Delhi a few days ago. The Chief Minister had held discussions with the ambassadors and business delegations of several countries at the Delhi event.