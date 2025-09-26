Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the second edition of the National Mediation Conference at Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, on September 27–28, 2025. The event, organised under the aegis of the Office of the Advocate General and the Odisha Law department, will bring together eminent jurists, policymakers, and legal experts to deliberate on the growing role of mediation in India’s justice system.

As per an official statement, the conference seeks to enrich the national dialogue on mediation while empowering practitioners and citizens with the skills and knowledge to harness its full potential. Mediation, as an alternative form of dispute resolution, is deeply rooted in India’s civilizational ethos of dialogue, harmony, and reconciliation. Long before the advent of formal courts, community panchayats and village elders played a pivotal role in resolving disputes fairly through dialogue. The Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference on September 27 at 6:30 p.m. The occasion will also be graced by Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Harish Tandon, and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, Judge of Orissa High Court and Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority.

The first National Mediation Conference was held on May 3, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the aegis of the Attorney General of India and the Ministry of Law and Justice, in the august presence of the President of India. Following the declaration made at that event, Odisha is now hosting the second edition to further spread the philosophy and practice of mediation across the country.

Speaking to media persons in a press conference here on Thursday, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said, “This is a landmark occasion for Odisha. We are the first state to popularize the Mediation Act, 2023, passed by Parliament. Mediation is a people-centric, speedy, and effective tool of justice delivery, reflecting the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make justice accessible to all.”

