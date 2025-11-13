Bhubaneswar: Odisha will host the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS)-2025 in December this year. The three-day event beginning December 5 will be held in Puri.

The logo of the event, symbolising harmony between nature and innovation, was released by Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik in New Delhi today. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo was present on the occasion.

The official website of the summit (www.gelsodisha2025.com) was also launched at the New Delhi event. The theme of the Summit is “Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation”. These three interlinked priorities focus on ensuring sufficient and efficient power, balancing ecology and economy, and fostering innovative solutions for the sector, said the Energy Department of the state government.

Energy Ministers and Secretaries of all states to attend the event

The GELS brings together Union and state Energy Ministers and Secretaries, policymakers, innovators, researchers and industry leaders to drive India’s shared energy future. The summit will be the start of a process to set up a platform for dialogue between energy leaders of various states with national and global leaders in the sector.

It will focus on meeting India’s rising energy demand and strengthen reliability and security of supply, promoting sustainable growth without compromising ecological imperatives, and accelerating the energy transition through frontier technologies and digital tools.

A key highlight of the Summit will be to take-up contemporary and futuristic trends in the energy sector. Topics for discussions include small & modular nuclear plants, green hydrogen, digital security of grids among others, added the department.

Odisha holding the summit in partnership with Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and IIT-Kanpur

The summit is being organised in partnership with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK). This will be the first such pan-India initiative. The concept has led to considerable positive impact in other parts of the world like a forum for Education Ministers & Secretaries in Latin America. Tony Blair Institute, UK has also set up a community of Energy Ministers of African nations, said the Energy Department.

“Energy sufficiency is not only about meeting demand but ensuring reliability and resilience. The GELS will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of sustainability and cooperative federalism and for India to achieve Net Zero by 2070,” said the Union Minister, adding that the summit “reflects India’s commitment to an innovation-driven, sustainable energy future.”

Energy ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Bhutan invited to the summit

Odisha is proud to host a Summit of this scale, bringing together global leadership and set the ball rolling for the community of practice of Energy Ministers, said Singh Deo. “Through GELS 2025, we aim to create a platform where states can learn from one another and turn innovation into progress, inspired by the vision of PM Modi of stronger and active role of states” he added.

Energy Ministers from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Bhutan have been invited to the summit. Leading think-tanks from India and overseas, renowned international experts Gareth Walsh, Pierre Noel from Tony Blair Institute will participate in the summit.