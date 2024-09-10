Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoped Odisha will host more world-class hockey events in future. During a meeting with President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Minister said Odisha has emerged as a global hub for hockey.

The State is excited to host the upcoming prestigious Pro League event, the Chief Minister added.

The meeting also focused on key initiatives to further develop the sport, the growth of infrastructure, and the hosting of upcoming international tournaments in Odisha.

The Chief Minister lauded the FIH for unwavering support, particularly during marquee events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

The meeting also touched upon future collaborations between FIH and the Government of Odisha.

Ikram who paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister said the efforts of the Odisha Government in promoting the sport and fostering hockey talent through grassroots programs are laudable.

Both sides expressed interest in athlete development, sports science, and innovative practices that will benefit players and coaches alike. A special emphasis was placed on the promotion of women’s hockey and empowering female athletes, both in Odisha and across India.

Ikram reiterated FIH’s commitment to working closely with Odisha to elevate the global stature of hockey. He said, "Together FIH and Odisha can create significant benchmarks for the future of hockey development worldwide."

Hockey India President Dillip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh, Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department Bhaskar Sharma were also present.