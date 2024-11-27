Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is gearing up to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in schools across the state by 2025, informed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

A series of initiatives are being rolled out to ensure the smooth adoption of the policy. To oversee this process, a Task Force Committee has been formed, along with six sub-committees that will provide specific recommendations. After gathering inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders, the NEP will be formally implemented, the minister said.

Addressing concerns about teacher shortages, he said the government is actively working to fill vacancies. Efforts are being made to address all essential requirements in the education sector to improve overall quality, said Gond.

"The department is committed to meeting all necessary needs for education reform and ensuring that the NEP is successfully integrated into the school system," he added.