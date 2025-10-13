Puri: Starting next year, the Odisha government will introduce a dedicated digital platform for Habisyali registration, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

Speaking at a meeting with Habisyalis in Puri, the Chief Minister said the upcoming online platform will also include provisions for healthcare and emergency assistance for the Habisyalis.

Describing Puri as the “symbol of devotion and faith” for Odias, Majhi reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the holy town into the “Pilgrim City of the World.” He added the recent decision to grant municipal corporation status to Puri marks the first step toward achieving this goal.

Addressing the gathering at Brundabati Niwas, the Chief Minister informed this year, the government has arranged lodging and dining facilities for around 2,500 Habisyalis. The accommodations have been provided at Brundabati Niwas, Bagala Dharmasala, Railway Tourist Complex, Railway Kalyan Mandap, and Motisahi Kalyan Mandap.

He further stated the government has spent ₹3.3 crore on the arrangements, ₹70 lakh more than last year, to ensure better facilities and comfort for the devotees.

Majhi added the Kartik Brata Habisyali Yojana has been strengthened this year, with coordinated efforts from volunteers, police personnel, and medical teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Habisyalis.

Habisyalis are elderly women, particularly widows, who observe the month-long Kartika Brata ritual in Odisha. Every year, thousands of them visit the temple town of Puri during the holy month to undertake this sacred observance.