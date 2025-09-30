Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote rural tourism and generate local employment, the Odisha government has announced the launch of a Home Stay Scheme, which will be operational for five years from the fiscal year 2025-26 to 2029-30, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also the Tourism Minister.

The scheme aims to encourage the establishment of homestays in Odisha’s rural and lesser-known areas, promote community participation in tourism, and provide tourists with authentic cultural and village experiences.

Under this initiative, eligible residents in selected villages will receive financial assistance to set up new homestay units.

Approximately 450 new homestay units accommodating 1,800 beds are planned under the scheme. Eligible beneficiaries include any resident of the notified villages who is 18 years or older, holds a valid Aadhaar card and an Aadhaar-linked bank account, and has no criminal record.