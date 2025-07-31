Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to make a major leap into the global financial technology arena with the launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) in Bhubaneswar on August 21, 2025.

The initiative, a joint effort by the Government of Odisha and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), aims to position the state as a leading hub for FinTech innovation, digital capability, and global collaboration.

This will be Odisha’s first large-scale FinTech initiative with a global footprint, aligning closely with national development goals and placing Bhubaneswar on the international FinTech map.

The I-GFTCH initiative follows a four-pronged strategy to build an inclusive and innovation-driven FinTech ecosystem in Odisha:

1. Global Learning

A unique five-month hybrid certification programme in FinTech and InsurTech will launch in September 2025, delivered in partnership with NUS-AIDF and GFTN. The course will combine online learning, on-campus sessions in Bhubaneswar, practical projects, and internships—targeting over 7,000 students across Odisha. The initiative is supported by the Skill Development Institute and the Union Ministry of Education, aiming to equip youth with job-ready skills in digital finance, regulation, and business.

2. Global Mindshare

In early 2026, Bhubaneswar will host the Black Swan Summit (BSS) India, a high-level global forum focused on emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, tokenisation, and semiconductors. This Summit is part of the GFTN’s global event series that includes major forums in Zurich, Tokyo, Singapore, and Rwanda—connecting Odisha's talent and startups with global opportunities in the digital economy.

3. Global Innovation

A Centre of Excellence will be set up under I-GFTCH to drive digital transformation and support startup growth through mentoring, incubation, bootcamps, and venture development. The goal is to create a robust innovation pipeline rooted in global best practices.

4. Global Capability Hub

Odisha will also establish an offshore and nearshore delivery centre for GFTN’s partner financial institutions, powered by the local talent pool from the Global Learning programme. These hubs will go beyond cost efficiency to become collaborative spaces for business, startups, and innovation.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha’s Electronics & IT Minister, said, “By combining local potential with world-class institutions like NUS-AIDF, we are investing in the youth of Odisha to thrive in the $1.8 trillion global digital economy.”

Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister for Higher Education, added, “This certification places Odisha firmly on the global digital skilling map and builds a strong foundation for India’s innovation economy.”

Sopnendu Mohanty, GFTN Group CEO and former Chief FinTech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, praised the swift progress: “Odisha’s bold vision is becoming reality through globally recognised certification and an advanced Capability Hub—opening global doors for local talent.”

The I-GFTCH initiative was first conceptualised during the state visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in January 2025, and is now emerging as a cornerstone of Odisha’s digital and economic transformation.