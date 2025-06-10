Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to roll out a new rural development initiative—Mahapurush Adarsh Gram Yojana—aimed at transforming the native villages of renowned personalities such as freedom fighters, poets, authors and artists into model villages.

Rabi Narayan Naik, Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, said that the government plans to take up development work in around 100 to 150 villages under the new initiative.

“These villages are home to some of the greatest sons and daughters of Odisha, yet they remain underdeveloped,” the minister said. “Mahapurush Adarsh Gram will reflect the Asmita of the Odia people. The objective is to improve infrastructure and living conditions while also honouring the contributions of these personalities.”

Under the scheme, comprehensive development will be carried out in selected villages, including the construction of roads, schools, healthcare centres, water supply systems, and livelihood generation infrastructure. The plan will be implemented through convergence with multiple departments to ensure an integrated approach to rural development.

A high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will be constituted soon to oversee the initiative. At the district level, the Collector will be responsible for the implementation of the scheme, while Block Development Officers (BDOs) will manage execution at the block level.