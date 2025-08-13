Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department will soon launch a ‘Safe Campaign’ across all colleges and universities in the state to address the rising trend of suicides among the youth.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the initiative, to be implemented under the Shaktishree scheme, aims to promote mental well-being among students and prevent them from taking extreme steps during difficult situations.

As part of the campaign, awareness camps will be organised on campuses to educate students on maintaining emotional balance and seeking help when under stress. The programme will also encourage a culture of mutual support, where peers, teachers, and parents actively assist those facing distress.

“If someone is upset or disturbed over any incident, they must be counselled and guided towards the right forums for resolution,” the Minister said.