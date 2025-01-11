Bhubaneswar: The state government will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology to check forest fires in Odisha.

The government has installed AI-based cameras in forests across the state to combat wildfires in the summer season and protect the wild animals.

“The state government is introducing various measures to combat forest fires in Odisha. We have installed AI-based cameras and deployed special squads in forests to check wildfires. The government is monitoring the situation regularly,” said Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia today.

The AI-based cameras will assist in the early detection of forest fires. This is crucial for mobilizing men and machine to tackle the situation, sources said.

Last year, the state government had decided to procure at least 10 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to ensure easy access of the field personnel to the inhospitable areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district.

The ATVs can carry forest staffers and advanced equipment including blowers to the fire points.

The Forest department had also decided to introduce Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology for quick transfer of information among forest staffers for tackling wildfires at the STR.