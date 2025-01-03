Bhubaneswar: In order to promote bird conservation efforts and create awareness, the Odisha Government will organise the Fifth National Chilika Bihanga Utsav from January 6 to 12.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia informed bird watching and visit to the Chilika Bird Sanctuary will be the main draws of the Bihanga Utsav this year.

Environmentalists, scientists and birders from across the country will take part in discussions and workshops during the Utsav. Students from schools, colleges and art colleges will also attend the event.

Documentaries will be shown to widen the knowledge base of participants at the Utsav to be organised by the Odisha Wildlife Organsiation.