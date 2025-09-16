Bhubaneswar: Odisha will plant more than 75 lakh saplings in a single day on September 17, coinciding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as part of the nationwide tree plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia. Nationwide, about 1.5 crore saplings are set to be planted on the same day.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Singhkhuntia said trees are essential for reducing pollution, improving the environment, combating climate change, and sustaining life. He emphasized that planting alone is not enough—proper care must be taken to ensure saplings grow into healthy trees, with special focus on industrial areas like Jharsuguda, Talcher, and Kalinga Nagar, as well as drought-prone regions.

Last year, Odisha planted 6.72 crore saplings under the campaign, ranking fourth in the country. This year, the state has set a target of planting 7.5 crore saplings, of which 4.7 crore have already been planted in the past 45 days.

The government has invited widespread participation, including panchayats, students, youth groups, forest protection and eco clubs, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, women self-help groups, volunteers, and officials from departments such as

Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Industry, and Women and Child Development. Participants have been urged to upload photos of their plantation activities on the Meri LiFE portal.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Pant, CAMPA CEO G. Rajesh, senior officers, and Divisional Forest Officers from all districts.