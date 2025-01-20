Bhubaneswar: Odisha along with neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will play a key role in realising the goal of Vikashit Bharat (developed nation), said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

Majhi stated this while addressing the 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district.

“Three states—Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand—produce and supply more than two-thirds of all base metals demand of the country. These three states will fuel the growth with Odisha playing a major role in realizing the Vikashit Bharat goal by 2047,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi put emphasis on sustainable and environment-friendly mining activities in the country.

“We should not forget that natural resources, especially minerals, are finite, it cannot last forever. We have to find a way to shift from the existing export-led mining economy to consumption-led mining activities,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Odisha has emerged as the Steel Capital of India by contributing over 25 per cent of India’s total steel output.

“Odisha's vision is to become a global leader in the mining industry, setting benchmarks for sustainable and responsible mining practices. From responsible extraction of natural resources to their sale and utilization, Odisha is playing a leading role in sustainable development in terms of adopting sustainable mining practices across its operational mining areas,” stated the Chief Minister.

Majhi also highlighted the need for undertaking research in mining activities and introducing modern technology including artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology to bring down operational cost and save the environment.

The Chief Minister invited the participants of the two-day conference to the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city on January 28 and 29.

“The state government is committed to transform Odisha into a global industrial hub. The government is investing heavily in the steel and mining sectors, dedicated to meeting the state's development and economic needs, through responsible mineral resource utilization, improving quality education, better healthcare and widespread public welfare programmes,” Majhi said.