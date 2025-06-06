Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to formulate a department-wise roadmap for the development of Kotia in Koraput district, a long-disputed border region between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Chairing the first meeting of a specially formed committee for Kotia’s development, Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today directed all departments to submit their respective action plans within a month.

In the meeting, officials were instructed to focus on the economic, social, and cultural development of the area. Secretaries of various departments have been asked to coordinate with the Koraput District Collector and prepare detailed plans for infrastructure development, market access for farmers, and employment opportunities for youth.

"A separate road map will be drawn specifically for Kotia. Every department must address issues on the ground and ensure that the benefits of state and central welfare schemes reach the doorsteps of Kotia residents," the Minister said.

He further asserted that Kotia is an inseparable part of Odisha and there will be no compromise over its status. "Kotia has been a long-standing issue between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, lasting over 100 years. We lost ground in the past due to poor representation in the courts and lack of proper documentation by earlier governments," he said.

To address this, the state government is reviving the legal case in the Supreme Court, which Odisha had earlier lost. Consultations with experienced legal experts are underway to strengthen the case and ensure justice, he added.

The meeting was attended by secretaries from various departments, the Koraput District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and former district collectors.