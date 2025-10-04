Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is set to prepare a master plan aimed at preventing loss of human lives due to landslides, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced today.

Pujari said steps will be taken to identify landslide-prone zones in the hilly regions of the State. The process of disbursing compensation to people affected by recent landslides in various districts has already begun, he added.

District Collectors have been instructed to assess the extent of damage and submit their reports, based on which compensation will be provided to the affected families by tomorrow, the Minister informed.

The Government will also identify low-lying roads vulnerable to waterlogging and take measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. The Malkangiri District Collector has been specifically directed to identify and repair such roads by raising their height.

Recent heavy rainfall under the influence of a low-pressure system has caused severe damage in Gajapati, Rayagada, and Kalahandi districts. While residents in Rayagada were relocated, nine villages in Kalahandi were marooned, with Gajapati being the worst affected.

Pujari assured the situation is now under control. Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena was on the ground for two days to oversee the relief and rescue operations in the affected district.