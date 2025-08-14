Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon submit a new proposal to the Centre for the development of a metro rail project in Bhubaneswar, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said today.

Speaking after the second meeting of the ministerial-level sub-committee on the metro project, Mohapatra informed that a new technical committee will be formed under the fresh plan. This panel will visit different cities to study the feasibility of the project, examine possible routes, and prepare a detailed report on the new tracks.

A comprehensive mobility plan has already been prepared. The technical committee’s report will also specify which lines the metro will run on and where parking facilities will be set up. Public opinion will be sought before finalising the blueprint, the minister said.

He clarified that the previous metro plan was scrapped due to traffic congestion issues on the proposed route.

“Even during the testing phase, people faced severe inconvenience. If construction had started on the old route, the entire stretch would have been choked. That is why the new committee will recommend an alternative track,” Mohapatra said.