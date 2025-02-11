Bhubaneswar: In a bid to curb the rising number of divorces in Odisha, the state government has decided to introduce pre-marital counselling for couples, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

To address this issue, the government will soon establish mental health counselling centres. These centres will be named 'Maa Ra Chhata' or Mother’s Court and will focus on improving mental well-being while also working towards preventing divorces, said Parida.

The counselling centres will help couples understand marriage better and prepare them for married life. The initiative aims to promote healthier relationships and reduce the emotional and social impact of marital separations.