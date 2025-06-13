Bhubaneswar: In a significant step aimed at strengthening food security, the Odisha government has announced plans to open Jan Poshan Kendras in every panchayat across the state. These centres will provide essential food items such as rice, atta, sugar, salt, and pulses at subsidised rates.

Speaking about the initiative, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that the government will first roll out a pilot phase by setting up five Jan Poshan Kendras. This initial phase will help identify operational challenges and understand public feedback before a statewide expansion.

What sets this scheme apart is its inclusive approach, with a special focus on the middle-class group, a section often left out of traditional welfare subsidies but significantly impacted by the rising cost of essential commodities, said Patra.

To ensure transparency and proper targeting, the government is currently working on finalising eligibility criteria for beneficiaries. Detailed guidelines are also being prepared by the concerned department, the minister added.