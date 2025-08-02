Bhubaneswar: The state government will provide fruits to school students in Odisha under the midday meal (MDM) programme.

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department of the state government today sent a letter in this regard to the District Education Officers (DEOs).

As per the letter, the state government will provide fruits including banana, mango and apple to school students who do not consume egg supplied under the MDM (PM POSHAN) scheme.

Fruits will be provided to the students from Sishu Vatika (pre-primary class) to Class-X on days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) when egg is served under the MDM scheme.

The S&ME Department has asked the DEOs to make the necessary arrangements to provide fruits at the cost equivalent to one egg to students opting for vegetarian diet.