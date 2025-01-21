Bhubaneswar: With an aim to strengthening the cooperative societies and benefit the farmer community, Odisha Chief Minister today announced to provide seed money to the PACS and LAMPCS in the State.

Per the Chief Minister’s decision, seed money of ₹5 lakh each will be provided to the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and the Large Tribal Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS). A total of 1,542 new PACS and LAMPCS have been set up in the State.

The PACS and the LAMPCS will receive a total of ₹76.8 Crore, said official sources.