New Delhi: Issuing the seasonal forecast for this year’s monsoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said many regions of Odisha are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

According to IMD standards, 87 cm is considered normal rainfall, and 105% of this figure qualifies as above normal.

Mohapatra stated the southwest monsoon, which spans from June to September, will bring above normal rainfall across much of the country, with the exception of certain regions. He noted Northeast India, Tamil Nadu, and Ladakh are likely to receive below normal rainfall.

When asked about the potential El Niño effect this year, the IMD chief confirmed no such condition currently exists in India. “So far, natural atmospheric conditions are prevailing, and there is no sign of El Niño. As the monsoon ends in September, we do not expect El Niño to impact the country this season,” he said, adding the overall scenario appears favourable for a good monsoon.

Mohapatra also explained the relationship between snow cover and monsoon performance, “From December to February, the extent of winter and spring snow cover across the Northern Hemisphere and Eurasia shows an inverse relationship with the Indian monsoon. Less snow cover generally leads to better monsoon rainfall. This year, the spring snow cover was below normal, which indicates favorable monsoon conditions for India.”

He concluded by expressing optimism, “This year’s monsoon will likely bring cheer to farmers across the country.”