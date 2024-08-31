Bhubaneswar: The state government will go for a massive recruitment in Odisha Police within 100 days.

“The Odisha government will recruit 3,000 police personnel in 100 days,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The state government has decided to provide over 9,000 motorcycles to Odisha Police. Each police station in the state will get at least seven motorbikes for better policing, added the Chief Minister.

“Steps will be taken to provide high-performance four-wheelers to police,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister has asked the cops to intensify patrolling along the Odisha coast to check the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. He sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals to Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha through sea routes.

“The state government is committed to equip the Odisha Police with modern technology to check crimes in the state. A special battalion will be raised to upgrade security arrangements at Puri Jagannath temple,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the state government will soon recruit 2,298 home guards in Odisha. “In case of death of a home guard in line of duty, the state government will provide financial aid and government job to his family,” he said.